ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Spring is officially here, and that means summer is right around the corner.

9OYS spoke with local businesses along the coast along with the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority about what this upcoming season means for the area.

“I definitely think it’s going to be busy, kind of like a redo of last year, maybe even a little bit busier,” said Julan Johns, manager for Rucker Johns in Emerald Isle.

Johns said they’re still getting their feet back under them following some issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. But they say so far, spring has been promising.

“It’s kind of been like a steady, gradual increase. And then with March Madness going on, too, it’s a nice little extra thing that draws people out to the restaurant,” said Johns.

Johns said the business’ goal is to give people the experiences they’re used to, pre-pandemic.

“We can go back, and we can have a good comfortable dining experience be taken care of the some of the stuff that we haven’t been able to do the last couple of years and we’re excited about the opportunity to really capitalize on that and give people that experience,” said Johns.

This optimism is felt all throughout the Crystal Coast. Davis Beachwear in Atlantic Beach is expecting this season to be the best they’ve ever had, following two successful years in 2020 and 2021.

“People are anxious to get back down here. People that come into the store are happy, excited to be out. And sort of free again, as back to normal as they can be,” said co-owner of Davis Beachwear, Patricia Davis.

And over at the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority, they say pre-bookings this year have already been phenomenal. They offer up some advice if you’re looking to visit the area.

“I would say make your reservations early. We don’t want to disappoint anybody and not be able to accommodate them. But it is summer, and it is the Crystal Coast so it’s going to be a very busy year for us,” said Executive Director of the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority, Jim Browder.