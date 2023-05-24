GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day marks the start of summer travel season in the United States, and local airports are preparing for the travel surge.

Bill Hopper, Pitt-Greenville Regional Airport director, said they get relatively busy during this time but warns travelers that the real concern is returning to PGV from bigger airports.

“People are going to have to return to PGV, and when you’re on the other side you’re going to want plenty of time to get through screening, check your bag and so it definitely would be a good idea to arrive early. I think the airlines are prepared very well, they had a rough time last year.”

Meanwhile, in New Bern, Coastal Carolina Reginal Airport Director Andy Short said the size of the airport will prove to be a benefit this weekend.

“We’re small by design and that’s helpful for people, especially on these busy travel days because the parking is still where the parking is and the TSA lines are what the TSA lines are. We only have a finite number of planes with a finite number of seats.

“Certainly, on the airside, we’ll be back to 2019 numbers and maybe exceed that so maybe a pre-covid number.”

And in Raleigh-Durham International Airport, it’s business as usual. They are expecting travelers from all over the east to find flights at RDU this weekend.

“We are expecting double digits increases over Memorial Day weekend last year, and this is really the unofficial kick-off for RDU of our busiest season of the year,” said Stephanie Hawco, RDU International Airport, director of media relations. “We’ve seen more passengers over the summer than we do even over Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s holidays, so we’re going into our busiest time of year, and it looks like we can potentially top 2019 numbers because the demand for air travel is just soaring right now.”