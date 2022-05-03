MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A passenger suffering from burns on a flight arriving at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday night was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Airport officials said they received a medical call that a passenger was suffering from burns on an arriving flight and an emergency response team was deployed, news outlets reported. The passenger was checked on-site and then taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Officials have not released details about how seriously the passenger was injured or what caused the burns.