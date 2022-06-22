GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — With the summer season finally here, many families and other adults say they will take some sort of road trip this summer.

Survey: Over 55% of Americans to travel for July 4

WalletHub released its report on 2022’s best and worst states for summer road trips. To help travelers plan a fun and budget-friendly trip, WalletHub has compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub’s road trip report found that North Carolina ranks seventh nationally for summer driving, and you can find out why below.

Road Tripping in North Carolina:

  • 21st – Number of Attractions
  • 7th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
  • 20th – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 19th – Nightlife Options per Capita
  • 20th – Car Thefts per Capita
  • 4th – Access to Scenic Byways
  • 16th – Lowest Price of Camping
  • 9th – Driving Laws Rating

Click here to access the results.