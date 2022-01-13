NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With winter weather in Eastern North Carolina’s forecast this weekend, The NC Department of Transportation is gearing up 72 hours ahead of time to make sure roads are covered with salt and brine.

Jordan Davenport, the county maintenance engineer for Pitt County, says NCDOT is preparing for the weather by monitoring the forecast and planning accordingly.

“We’re working on the primary routes, initially, obviously so, you know, we’ll be working on those until we get those covered. And then we’ll move on to some of the higher volume, secondary routes after that,” said Davenport.

Davenport also said they’re rolling out trucks earlier than usual due to COVID and the staffing issues it can create.