RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cast and crew of the Netflix hit show ‘Outer Banks’ will impact ferry schedules next week, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Kimmie Stewart Casting put out a call last week for people interested in working as background actors for the show’s fourth season. The agency also announced they would be shooting on Monday, Nov. 27 in Wilmington.

The NCDOT announced Wednesday that Netflix’s shooting schedule would impact the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry schedule for Nov. 27.

A film crew plans to shoot scenes for the show aboard the Motor Vessel Southport, one of two boats on the route.

Filming aboard the boat is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27, according to NCDOT.

NCDOT said the Ferry Division will operate on the modified, one-boat schedule with extra departures for commuters during peak times.

The ferry will operate on the following schedule Nov. 27:

Southport to Fort Fisher: 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport: 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

The Ferry Division will resume its regular, two-boat schedule for the route starting at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 28.