OCRACOKE, N.C. – The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will be out of service for planned maintenance for several days longer than expected, and customers will be refunded for reservations made for the time the vessel is out of service.

The vessel was taken out of service on Tuesday for planned maintenance. Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will announce when the passenger ferry is ready to resume its regular daily schedule:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Customers with canceled reservations will be notified and refunds issued electronically.

The passenger ferry takes people on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village. A free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry people around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations and attractions.

The passenger ferry allows visitors to make reservations and skip the lines for the vehicle ferry, giving them more time to enjoy the village known for its charm and history.