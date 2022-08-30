OCRACOKE, N.C. – Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through September 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day.

Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular days for Ocracoke day trips.

“We’ve had great ridership and very positive feedback from the public,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “This extension will give shoulder season visitors a chance to experience this fast, convenient way to take a day trip to Ocracoke.”

From Sept. 6-30, the Ocracoke Express will operate Tuesdays-Fridays on the following schedule:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Ocracoke Express, now in its fourth season, whisks people on a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry them around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations and attractions.

More than 21,000 people have ridden the passenger ferry this season. Passenger surveys for the 2022 season have been overwhelmingly positive, with 99% of responses labeling the Ocracoke Express service as either ‘excellent’ or ‘good’. One respondent said “We loved it! It was easy, fast and clean. We have ridden it every summer since the service began, and this year’s new ferry was the best experience yet!” Advance reservations for the Ocracoke Express are available online at www.ncferry.org or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY.