CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Passengers were forced to evacuate an American Eagle flight that stopped on the taxiway at a North Carolina airport on Monday after reports of an odor in the cabin, a spokesperson said.

Nexstar’s WJZY reports no injuries were reported among the 60 passengers and four crewmembers, the spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement.

Flight 5594 halted takeoff from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at around 9:30 a.m., the spokesperson said. Passengers were asked to leave the CRJ-900 through boarding doors onto the ramp, and buses took passengers back to the terminal, where they were expected to board another aircraft that would take them to Melbourne, Florida, according to the spokesperson.

The twin-engine aircraft was taken out of service for evaluation by a maintenance team. It’s not known what may have caused the reported odor or where it originated.