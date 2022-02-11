Officials explore commuter rail project between Raleigh and Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A future commuter rail system between Fayetteville and Raleigh could change the way some people get to work.

Leaders in both cities city are considering a commuter rail system between the two areas.

According to Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, around 20,000 people in his city commute to Raleigh for work daily. Those involved with the project say it would ease congestion on Interstate 40, especially with all the construction.

City leaders will have to choose between two options. The first one is a western line which would run through Lillington and take over an hour.

The other option is an eastern line going through Selma-Smithfield which would only take 45 minutes.

Fayetteville Area Metro Planning Organization is estimating the western line would cost $131 million and the eastern line, while shorter, would cost about $170 million.

They say the train could be also great for a quick trip to Raleigh or Fayetteville for concerts and sporting events.

Leaders from both cities will have to decide on a route option by July 1. After that, a more detailed study will be done.

That study could take up to a year to complete.

Around 80 percent of the funding for this train project would come from the federal government.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation, Fayetteville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and NC Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization would be responsible for the remaining 20 percent of funds, according to Hank Graham the executive director of the Fayetteville Area Metro Planning Organization.