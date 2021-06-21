Online Originals: Deadliest Days of Summer campaign highlights teenage car fatalities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More teenage drivers will be hitting the roads now that it’s summer. Transportation officials are highlighting how dangerous the roads are during this time.

It’s called the Deadliest Days of Summer, the time between May and September when car accidents are the highest. Safety experts want you to keep that in mind when you buckle up.

VIA (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Car crashes continue to be one of the leading causes of death among young people. Data shows a 26% increase in car accidents during the summer. Distracted driving is the leading cause of accidents among teen drivers and one of the primary causes among adult drivers.

That includes talking, eating or drinking, messing with the music volume or trying to grab something from the backseat.

Safety experts say setting boundaries with your teenage driver can lessen any issues.

Maybe even creating a parent/teen agreement or contract can be a good way to spell out what the consequences will be if your teen is caught and does get in an accident related to distracted driving. Laura Adams, Senior Safety Analyst/Aceable

Fatigued drivers of all ages could be an issue this summer. There are 74% of Americans who say that, due to COVID-19, their next vacation will be by vehicle rather than by plane. That could lead to drowsy driving. The NHTSA reported over 91,000 drowsy-driving crashes in 2017 alone.

