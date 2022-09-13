JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Eastern North Carolina airport is getting more funding to help with projects to improve and expand.

Albert J Ellis Airport in Onslow County is getting $11 million in grant funding. OAJ will use the funding for a runway rehabilitation project. It’s an overall project officials said they hope will help the community, too.

“The Ellis Airport itself right now supports over 3,460 jobs. So that’s what our goal is, to increase that number over time and increase the economic impact,” said Airport Director Chris White.

Last year, the state approved $29 million in funds to lengthen the runway at OAJ to allow for larger aircraft and longer flights.