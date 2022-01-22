Over 100 flights canceled, dozens delayed at Charlotte-Douglas ahead of another round of winter weather

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 100 flights have been canceled in and out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and dozens have been delayed as another round of winter weather heads to the Carolinas in time for the weekend.

Airport officials did not tell Queen City News the specific reasons for the cancellations and delays but did tell us that the individual airlines made the decisions.

In a statement, American Airlines said 50 flights were proactively canceled. A travel alert was sent out earlier in the week for potential winter weather in the area. Customers affected have already been accommodated.

Unlike last weekend, the forecast doesn’t look to be as much of an ice event but more of a snow event. This storm will bring a minor impact to most of the area with snowfall total holding around a trace to 2 inches. Accumulations will be less to the west, but locations to the east could be a little higher.

As the storm pulls off to the northeast overnight, cold air will rush into the region dropping out low temps into the teens and 20s. This could cause any wet surfaces to become icy through Saturday.

The weekend is looking sunny but cold with highs topping out in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Icy spots will continue to be an issue through Monday morning with temps dipping into the teens and 20s each night.