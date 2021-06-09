Pandemic travel update: CDC changes guidance for flying internationally

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More people are starting to travel by air again.

Officials at Raleigh Durham International Airport report pandemic records for passenger traffic for March and April.

New international travel guidance from the CDC warns people to be more careful about where they are traveling if they are not vaccinated.

Guidance has been updated for more than 100 countries.

The CDC classifies countries from low to high risk depending on the current spread of COVID-19.

Level 4: Very high level of COVID-19 Avoid travel to this destination.

Level 3: High level of COVID-19 Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to this destination.

Level 2: Moderate level of COVID-19 Make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to this destination. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor.

Level 1: Low level of COVID-19 Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to this destination.



Sixty-one countries are considered very high risk which means don’t go. They include vacation spots like Brazil and Costa Rica. If you have to go, make sure you are fully vaccinated.

The United States is listed as an area of high risk meaning nonessential travel into the country by nonvaccinated people should be avoided.

CDC also warned about 44 countries who they say have an unknown level of spread. They include Aruba and Ireland. The agency said they don’t have enough information about their level of spread to make them safe travel destinations.

If you are not vaccinated, the CDC says to get a COVID-19 test before you leave the country. They recommend quarantine when you get back.

All travelers coming into the U.S.-vaccinated or not- need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days prior to travel. Alternatively, they must provide proof of previous COVID-19 infection.

Click here for more details on those requirements.