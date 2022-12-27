MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 65 percent of all cancelled flights across the country are from Southwest Airlines.

It’s now the second day of widespread delays and cancellations from the airline, leaving passengers stranded and searching for answers.

“My first flight was supposed to go to Houston on Christmas Day,” said Vickie Phillips.

She wanted to visit her family for the holiday and thought when her first flight was cancelled, it would only be for a couple of days.

“They called me last night and told me [Tuesday’s] flight was cancelled,” explained Phillips.

On Tuesday, there were barely any lines in Terminal 1 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It was a much different scene than 24 hours before, when hundreds of people waited for hours just to get to the Southwest check-in counter.

The baggage claim on Tuesday was filled with a growing pile of unclaimed luggage.

The check-in counter only had a few people in line trying to reschedule their travel plans in person.

“The first time I tried to rebook, I was on the phone for three hours. I couldn’t get through at all,” added Phillips.

“I was on the phone with Southwest for, at one point I was on hold for an hour and 40 minutes, and then it clicked off,” said David Duffy.

He gave up trying to reschedule his flight to Austin online and on the phone, and drove from Martinsville, Virginia, to RDU just to rebook his flight.

“A little over two-hour drive,” he said.

“The computer [system] was shut down. They won’t let you get through to do anything. Nothing. That’s horrible. You have to drive here to do everything. That is unacceptable,” added Phillips.

CBS 17 tried to book a flight on the Southwest website. The earliest available one was on Jan. 1.

CBS 17 kept getting error messages during the process.

Travelers told CBS 17 crews the lack of communication and willingness to help customers was making the chaos even more unbearable.

“I have a ticket, no voucher,” said Phillips. “She said, what would we be compensating you for… did you have to get a rental car? Did you have to get a hotel accommodation? I said because my flight was cancelled twice. She said no… you will not be compensated.”

Duffy did get a $200 voucher for future travel, but told CBS 17 it’s not that helpful.

“Things are going to snowball. Not to mention, in Austin, my car is sitting [at the airport] and there are all the fees continuing to add up. What a nightmare,” she said.

Travelers told CBS 17 they are frustrated because Southwest Airlines is not part of an interline agreement, which means staff are not able to rebook passengers on flights from other airlines, to help with the mess.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating these mass delays and cancellations to determine if it was out of Southwest Airlines’ control.