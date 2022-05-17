WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could a new ferry service from the Washington area to Ocracoke be in the future plans of the N.C. Department of Transportation? We could find out the future of that and other proposed routes soon.

State agencies continue to research the feasibility of a potential passenger ferry line between Ocracoke and currently unserved destinations along nearby rivers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation and N.C. State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education will be taking public input on the matter throughout June.

Public engagement meetings have been scheduled by location. All of the meetings will be accessible virtually, and a couple will have in-person options as well. Anyone can attend a meeting that covers their respective area of residence.

Here is the meeting schedule, along with links to register for and participate in the virtual meetings:

Cape Fear River / Southeast Coast region: June 1 at 2 p.m.

You can also attend the meeting in-person at the Cape Fear Council of Governments, located at 1480 Harbour Drive in Wilmington.

Albemarle Sound / Currituck Sound region: June 14 at 10 a.m.

Pamlico Sound / Pamlico River region: June 14 at 3 p.m.

You can also attend the meeting in person at the Hyde County Government Center, located at 30 Oyster Creek Road in Swan Quarter.

Neuse River / Crystal Coast region: June 15 at 10 a.m.