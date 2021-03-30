RDU Airport’s new tool shows which states have COVID-related travel requirements

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Airports are staying busy even as the CDC says COVID-19 cases are on the rise again nationally.

At RDU International Airport, B. Fertin said she believes her daughter will be safe but with cases rising again, she made sure her daughter had everything she needed to protect herself.

“We did, of course, take all the precautions before the flight. She’s loaded up with wipes, hand sanitizer, double masked and she knows what she’s got to do to stay safe,” Fertin said.

Dana Goodwin said he has made a few flights during the pandemic and has four of five trips coming up over the next few months.

He believes the airlines are doing a good job making sure things are clean and says he’s not concerned.

“Just wear a mask, social distance, clean hands, don’t touch your face. I feel safe doing all of that,” Goodwin said.

RDU just rolled out a travel tool where you can find the latest travel requirements for each state and the airport’s most popular international destinations.

