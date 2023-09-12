RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new international airline is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport next summer.

Michael Landguth, RDU’s President and CEO announced Tuesday morning that Lufthansa Airlines will be the newest international carrier to RDU.

“This is an exciting day at RDU as we welcome Lufthansa to the Raleigh-Durham market,” said Landguth. “We are thrilled to announce nonstop service to Frankfurt, a popular German destination and airline hub that provides convenient access to popular destinations around the globe.”

Beginning June 2024, RDU will now offer non-stop flights from Raleigh to Frankfurt, Germany. It will operate five days a week on an A330-300 aircraft.

Landguth said the addition of Lufthansa will provide “worldwide connectivity” for passengers.

“We are thrilled to increase our footprint in the U.S. with the announcement of the new Raleigh-Durham to Frankfurt route,” said Dirk Janzen, Vice President of Passenger Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group Airlines. “With Raleigh-Durham’s growing economy and infrastructure, as well as its numerous universities and academic institutions, it made perfect sense to serve this region with our flights that offer global connectivity.”

The addition of Lufthansa Airlines comes with many other changes happening at RDU, including a $500 million runway replacement plan, added airlines such as Air France, and even federal grants.

Lufthansa will be RDU’s 16th airline and Frankfurt will be its eighth international destination. RDU has added 46 new routes to the airport so far this year.