RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport has named itself the fastest-growing airport in the country.

RDU said this was based on the year-over-year number of airline seats available to book.

RDU said information provided by the airlines showed there were 190,000 more seats available on RDU flights in July 2023 than in July 2022.

The 22.5 percent increase was the highest percentage of growth among the top 50 airports in the continental U.S., according to RDU.

“We are seeing signs of growth everywhere at RDU, from new airlines and destinations to more passengers in the terminals and construction projects that will enhance the travel experience for airport guests in years to come,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Summer continues to be our busiest season and it is putting us on track for a record-breaking year.”

Passenger traffic

RDU said it saw its busiest month so far in June with 1.3 million passengers flying through the airport. That was also a 22 percent increase compared to June 2022. It was up just 1 percent from June 2019.

New flights

The airport said Air France will become RDU’s 15th airline when it launches direct flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in October. Service is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 with flights every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on a 279-seat Boeing 787. RDU said the larger aircraft has not previously flown from RDU.

Breeze Airways will add another route to its lineup this fall when it begins nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers in November.

Electric bus funding

As the airport grows, officials there say they are committed to achieving a sustainable future. That includes lowering emissions where possible.

RDU received a $3.4 million grant from the FAA to purchase four more zero-emission buses and associated charging infrastructure. Airport officials say they were the first public body in the Research Triangle region to use zero-emission electric buses when it put four 40-foot shuttles into service in 2019. The Airport Authority plans to double its electric bus fleet early next year.

Federal grants

With more traffic also comes the need to improve operations. RDU was awarded two federal grants to help fund its Vision 2040 capital projects. A $10 million grant was awarded for the second phase of the North Cargo Taxilane Reconstruction project. The Airport Authority will also receive a $15 million federal grant to help pay for the replacement of Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B. RDU said this was their most important capital project.