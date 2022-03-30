RODANTHE, N.C. – The newest bridge on the Outer Banks is nearing completion, and community members will get a chance to see it up close during a Community Day on April 9.

The Rodanthe Bridge is a 2.4-mile bridge over Pamlico Sound that will bypass one of the most vulnerable sections of N.C. 12. It will open to vehicular traffic sometime in mid-April, but before that happens people will be able to walk, run or bike over the bridge during the Community Day.

“The Rodanthe Bridge is an important part of keeping N.C. 12 a reliable transportation corridor for Outer Banks residents and visitors,” said Division 1 Engineer Sterling Baker. “The Community Day will be a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate its completion.”

The day will begin with the “Run the Rodanthe Bridge” 5-mile and 5K races at 8 a.m., a fundraiser for the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association. Only registered participants and race volunteers will be able to access the bridge during the race. Registration is closed as the races have reached their capacity.

At 1 p.m., local officials will make brief remarks at the south end of the bridge and the bridge will be opened to the public for pedestrian and bicycle access until 5 p.m. Please note that for safety reasons, scooters, skateboards and rollerblades will not be allowed on the bridge during the Community Day.

During the race, the southbound lane of N.C. 12 in Rodanthe will be closed, with traffic alternating directions in the northbound lane. Motorists in the area should expect congestion along N.C. 12 in and around Rodanthe during the day’s events and should factor it into their travel time. Parking for the Community Day events will be available at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Center and at the Rodanthe beach access parking lot. Parking and access at the north end of the bridge will not be available.