Some airports in NC, SC getting money for improvements

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Two airports in the News13 viewing area are among 13 in North Carolina that will be receiving money for various safety and customer service improvements.

Lumberton Regional Airport will get $4.5 million in state funds to complete its parallel taxiway for Runway 23.

Laurinburg-Maxton Airport will receive $180,000 in state funds to design a new above-ground fuel farm.

These airports, along with 11 others, will receive more than a combined $27 million in state and federal funds. These funds were approved during the North Carolina Board of Transportation’s Sept. 2 meeting.

Here are the other North Carolina airports receiving money:

$315,000 in state funds to create bid documents and demolish a structure in the runway approach at Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo

$60,000 in additional state funds for the industrial airpark development project at Duplin County Airport in Kenansville

$5.32 million in state funds to rehabilitate the runway and replace the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system at Hyde County Airport in Englehard

$2.7 million in state funds for site preparations for a new development area at Lincolnton-Lincoln County Regional Airport

$900,000 in state funds to construct a new fuel farm at Macon County Airport in Franklin

$36,000 in state funds for the design and bid of the parallel taxiway at Martin County Airport in Williamston

$360,000 in state funds to rehabilitate the crosswind runway at Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort

$1.38 million in state funds to complete the full parallel taxiway at Mount Airy/Surry County Airport

$4.77 million in state funds to construct new, and improve existing, taxi lanes at Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford

$766,912 in state funds to purchase land in the runway protection zone at Statesville Regional Airport

$3.77 million in state funds for rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway and apron at Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg

$2 million in federal funds for apron expansion and taxi lane rehabilitation at Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg

There are 72 public airports in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), airports and aviation-related industries contribute more than $61 billion to North Carolina’s economy each year and support 373,000 jobs.