CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southwest Airlines canceled all but two flights coming and going from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, and there are more cancellations scheduled for the week.

Nationwide, Southwest canceled more than 5,400 flights in 48 hours, leaving customers like Barbara Mitchell stuck in Charlotte.

“I’m a businesswoman, so I have meetings and stuff, and I can’t do that,” Mitchell said. “So I said let me just have the refund, and they couldn’t even do the refund.”

Mitchell was one of the thousands who faced rebooked flights after Jan. 1 to give the airline time to return to normal operations after the winter storm.

Southwest Airlines spokesman Jay McVay said the winter weather caused a snowball effect.

“We end up with flight crews and airplanes that are out of place and not in the cities that they need to be in to continue to run our operations,” McVay said. “So that is ultimately exactly how we ended up where we are. It’s trying to get our flight crews back in the cities where they need to be to operate our flight schedule.”

The majority of states faced severe winter weather but only Southwest subjected customers to widespread cancellations topping the list globally for the most cancellations and delays two days in a row.

“It’s just the fact that this one started west swept east and impacted almost every single one of our largest airports, that put us in a position where we struggled to recover,” McVay said.

Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays.



Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable.



If you’ve been affected by cancellations, go to @USDOT’s dashboard to see if you’re entitled to compensation. https://t.co/r0YBCPyKes https://t.co/1ZdqhBOAoL — President Biden (@POTUS) December 27, 2022

Some travelers believe the airline overbooked and overscheduled as they offered deals in a winter sale earlier this year. Some customers have lost their luggage for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Department of Transportation is analyzing whether Southwest could have done anything differently to prevent these problems.

“I think it has to be fair to people like myself,” Mitchell said. “I’m a senior, 73 years old, and I don’t want these headaches I’ve had with Southwest. I got them because the flight was cheap.”

If your Southwest flight faces more than a three-hour delay, the company owes you a meal voucher according to its policies. If you encounter an overnight uncertainty, you are entitled to compensation to cover your hotel expenses and transportation.

The US DOT has a dashboard where customers can easily access airline compensation and refund policies.