Spirit Airlines says cancellations will decrease Thursday as MYR passengers remain stranded

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Spirit Airlines expects cancellations will begin to drop Thursday, the airline said in a statement Wednesday as passengers continue to experience issues at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airline said staff members from across the company have stepped up to help in ways such as expediting processing of meal and hotel vouchers. The airline said lines at airports have been decreasing as they re-accommodate passengers who have been stranded.

“The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize,” the airline said in a statement. “We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be.”

The airline cited operational challenges including weather, system outages, and staffing shortages as the reason for the issues over the past several days.

“These issues were exacerbated by the fact that we are in peak summer travel season with very high industry load factors and more limited options for Guest re-accommodations,” the airline said. “After working through [Tuesday’s] proactive cancellations, we’ve implemented a more thorough reboot of the network, allowing us to reassign our crews more efficiently and restore the network faster.”

The airline said it is learning from this disruption to get back to high-performance levels.

“By taking an in-depth look at the challenges we’re facing, we have identified opportunities for improvement that will help us operate a more resilient network and better serve our guests.”

More than half of Spirit Airlines’ scheduled departures Tuesday were canceled. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 14 cancellations for Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, according to the Myrtle Beach airport website.

Passengers have now been trying for days to fly out of Myrtle Beach International Airport. Two passengers were unable to make it to funerals.

“It’s been a catastrophe,” Chasity Davidson said.

Davidson, flying back home to Pittsburgh, has been here since Sunday and missed a chemotherapy appointment.

One passenger Tuesday had nine different boarding passes for nine flights — all of which got canceled.

“I’ve never been through this before,” said Charles Edwards, who’s stranded from Detroit. “After the flights that I’ve had, I’ve never been through this before.”

“My back hurts. My legs. All that,” Edwards said. “Still tired. I feel like I barely slept.”

One passenger told News13 Monday that hundreds of people were sleeping on the ground in the airport.

The airline is urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.