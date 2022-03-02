NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting Americans at the gas pump and now maybe in the air.

Experts said rising oil prices could cause airlines to raise ticket prices. Airlines might struggle to get back to the “normal” they were predicting for this summer as oil prices continue to rise. If you’re booking flights right now, you shouldn’t see too much of a difference yet.

“I know what’s happening can be alarming to Americans, but we’re going to be OK,” said President Joe Biden in Tuesday’s State of the Union Address.

The price of oil is up to more than $100 per barrel. One of the most notable places we’re seeing that increase is at the gas pump. But we could soon see those prices reflected in our plane tickets.

“Costs are going up and at some point, it will be affected,” said Coastal Carolina Airport Director Andrew Shorter. “Right now, our ticket prices here are a good, average ticket price.”

Shorter said airlines hedge their oil. That means they’re often protected from rising prices.

“Their strategy is to reduce the highs and take advantage of the lows by doing that,” he said.

Some air travel experts are predicting fares could be 10% to 15% higher this summer than they were pre-COVID-19.

“This is where it’s important for people to know, always try to buy your ticket more than two weeks in advance where you want to go,” said Shorter.

Shorter said if you don’t book early, it becomes more of a supply and demand issue than an inflation issue.

“As the seats are taken up, the ticket prices start to go up,” he said.

Air travel experts predict we won’t see drastically higher ticket prices until the summer. They said it’s best to go ahead and book those trips early.