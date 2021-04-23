Three emergency landings reported at Charlotte-Douglas Airport in one day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Three emergency landings at Charlotte Douglas Airport had Airport Rescue Firefighters busy Thursday.

The first happened before noon when a North Carolina Air National Guard experienced a hydraulic issue. According to an Air Wing Commander, the Boeing C-17 landed without incident and taxied to the gate.

The second happened half an hour after the military jet landed. An American Airlines spokesperson tells FOX 46 an Airbus A319 operating flight 936 (New York JFK – St. Thomas, USVI) made a precautionary landing in Charlotte after a mechanical issue.

Rescue workers scanned and inspected the aircraft for damage before it taxied to a gate. Passengers were accommodated on a new flight to St. Thomas.

The latest emergency landing happened shortly after 5:15 PM. Another American Airlines Airbus landed safely. Main landing gear doors can be seen released from the wheel well “indicating a hydraulic issue,” according to FOX 46 Chief Transportation Correspondent Hawker Vanguard.