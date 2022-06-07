AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Ayden is celebrating a community victory after new legislation has added the town name to signs on the NC Hwy. 11 Bypass.

After the North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the Greenville Bypass, the small town noticed a big problem. Their name was missing from the new signage on the bypass.

“The signs were up, the roads were paved, and we were in business,” said NC Rep. Brian Farkas.

But that’s when some people noticed the name was missing.

“Unfortunately, we had a contractor oversight and a number of years ago, where the town of Ayden, where the bypass literally drops off, was forgotten about on some of the major navigational signs,” Farkas said.

For the town’s residents, some say it was, frankly, insulting.

“What would be the right description, just ignored, missed, not recognized by the North Carolina Department of Highways,” said Town of Ayden Commissioner Cindy Goff.

Goff finally decided enough was enough and began looking into how to get the name added to the signs. That’s when she contacted Farkas.

“He immediately said, ‘I’m driving out there. I’m going to check it out.’ And he did. And the next thing I know, he’s sending me a notification. We got it done,” said Goff.

Farkas said he spent the past few weeks working with NCDOT to fix the issue.

“It matters a lot in the special places that we’re, that we want to thrive and we want to grow and we want people to call home,” said Farkas.

That holds true, especially for business owners.

“As a business owner, it means that we will have more people visit our area and shops and get to know us here locally,” said business owner Sarah Coltrain, who is set to open her new business, Coltrain Home and Hardware, in September.

Shiela Wooden said this will be great for her business, the Kingdom Building Community Learning Center, when it comes to attracting families.

“Putting that sign up, it gives Ayden that symbol of importance … ‘Hey, we are here. We are a community that you know needs love and support,” said Wooden.

Now residents and business owners hope that more people will take the time to stop in and visit Ayden when they see the name up on the signs.