Travelers encouraged to book parking online ahead of busy holiday weekend

RDU Airport, N.C. – As officials anticipate the busiest week for air travel at RDU in more than a year, the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority is taking steps to ensure all guests have parking options throughout the busy Memorial Day travel weekend. The airport forecasts more than 221,000 travelers for the week ending Monday, May 31, with more than 31,000 flyers expected daily on Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28, and Monday, May 31.

“RDU is moving swiftly to reopen facilities and restart service offerings that have been closed for more than a year due to the global health pandemic,” said Michael Landguth, Authority president and CEO. “With the terminal deck nearing capacity the past few weekends due to the recent uptick in passenger traffic, booking your parking online in advance of your trip guarantees access to your parking lot of choice when traveling through RDU.”

Guests may now reserve a spot in any of RDU’s three open parking options — Premier, Central, and now Economy 3 — by booking online at ParkRDU.com. As always, customers will find the guaranteed lowest rates available for all open parking lots by booking online in advance.

Premier: $22/day (drive-up), $16/day (online)

Central: $12/day (drive-up), $10/day (online)

Economy 3: $10/day (drive-up), $8/day (online)

RDU’s other remote lots, Express and Economy 4, remain closed.

Airport visitors are reminded to wear a face-covering while at RDU, as the Transportation Security Administration’s mask requirement remains in effect through Sept. 13.