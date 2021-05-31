Travelers hit the road this Memorial Day holiday, happy to be out and about

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “How appreciative we are for what they’ve done for us so we can be out, we can be enjoying this holiday.”

People across Eastern North Carolina are sharing their gratitude to fallen service members this Memorial holiday.

“United States would not be the United States without our military and honoring those who have passed, that have served, is why we have this weekend,” said Chris Winter.

This weekend, many travelers were out and about finding different ways to relax and have some fun. It caused an increase in drivers on the roads.

“We just came back from Emerald Isle,” said Winter.

“We decided we were going to go out today to do something different and were going to Smithfield to go shopping,” said Susan Lane.

Winter spent the holiday weekend on the Crystal Coast with family. He got back to Greenville Monday afternoon after his family’s three-day trip to the beach.

“Traffic wasn’t too bad, I think we left at the right times. The beaches were packed on Saturday,” Winter said.

Lane and her daughter were heading to Smithfield for a shopping day Monday afternoon. Both were excited for the time off.

“I am feeling great. Since COVID, we haven’t been off to anywhere, and were just excited to be out and about,” said Lane.

After a year of pandemic lockdowns, this Memorial Day holiday is a relief for many.

“It’s been a big relief. It’s getting back to a little bit of normalcy,” Winter said. “There were a few people still wearing masks and keeping their distance and I respect that. It was really probably the first weekend as a family going out that was normal.”

AAA is estimating more than 37 million people will be traveling this Memorial Day holiday.