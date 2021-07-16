TSA equipment down at OAJ airport, travelers should arrive early to avoid delays

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County officials confirmed TSA equipment is currently down at Albert J. Ellis Airport and travelers are being checked in manually.

Officials said those who are traveling are showing up to the airport at their departure time and it is taking a while for the check-in process and some travelers are missing their flights due to the delay.

If you traveling through OAJ you should arrive earlier than your departure to avoid missing your flight.

The TSA equipment is expected to arrive tomorrow.

No further information was released.