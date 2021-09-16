Virginia congressman introduces bill requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing for Amtrak, airports

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WFXR) — A coronavirus-related bill being pushed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C. could affect your next trip on a train or a plane.

Some congressmen want Amtrak riders and employees to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a trip.

That includes U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who wants the same for domestic flights as part of his “Safe Travel Act.”

“Congress can help make people comfortable again by putting basic requirements in place that prevent the spread of COVID,” Deyer said in a statement.

It’s important to note, though, that Beyer’s bill — which you can read below — has not been passed yet.