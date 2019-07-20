The 17th annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview took place Friday afternoon. The Bill Dooley Chapter of the National Football Foundation give out awards and scholarships to local athletes.

Michael P. Johnson won this year’s Distinguished American award while Robert Massey won this year’s outstanding contribution to amateur football award.

Five high school athletes were awarded scholarships to use for their higher education. Demarcus Jones, Colin Guentensberger, Luke Sanchez. and Aaron Pasour all received $2,000 scholarships. David Madzivanyika received the largest scholarship totaling $10,000.

On top of the awards and scholarships given out, the head coaches from Duke, ECU, NCCU, NCSU, and UNC were all in attendance.