2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with assault, robbery reported in Bertie County

(WNCT) Two men have been arrested and deputies are still looking for a third suspect involved in a robbery and an assault reported in Bertie County in 2019.

Sheriff John Holley said that on June 19, 2019, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Early Station Road after receiving a 911 call from a resident.

On arrival, deputies said they located a man and woman who were the apparent victims of a burglary and robbery.

Both residents had been assaulted and one resident was still tied up when the deputies arrived.

The Bertie County Investigations Division continued to investigate the burglary since the incident happened by working other similar cases with Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, Ahoskie Police Department, and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office received substantial assistance from the Northeastern District Office of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation throughout the investigation.

An investigation resulted in three suspects being identified and charged for the incident:

Brian Kenton Valentine of Ahoskie

Horace James White Jr. of Hertford County

Tracy Lamont Mitchell of Hertford County

All of them were charged with:

One count first-degree burglary

One count robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

Six counts of larceny of a firearm

One count felony larceny

One count possession of firearm by felon (except Mitchell)

Deputies said that Valentine and Mitchell were arrested for attempted murder in Gates County.

White has not been arrested and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.