30-year THPD veteran ‘ambushed’ and killed in shooting at federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an FBI Task Force officer was ambushed, shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

Below is the full press conference by the Indiana State Police Department.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was shot and killed Wednesday. Ferency had been assigned with the FBI Task Force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been working with them since 2010.

“Greg Ferency was a good man,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. “He worked in this community for many, many, many years. It is a sad day for this community and for the Terre Haute Police Department.”

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and underwent surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital after being shot and wounded by an FBI agent.

Indiana State Police say after the gunman was shot, he drove himself to Regional.

The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage. The vehicle that matches the description is currently parked at Regional Hospital with police tape surrounding it.

Ferency is the third police officer to be killed while on duty in the Wabash Valley in the last ten years and four days, Carter said.

The previous officers were Brent Long in 2011 and Rob Pitts in 2018.

“I just don’t, I don’t understand,” Carter said. “I don’t know when this is going to stop.” “Greg Ferency was a good man, a thirty year member of Terre Haute P.D. He worked in this community for many, many, many years. It’s sad day for this community for and the Terre Haute Police Department.”

“There will be a lot of information that will be forthcoming in the coming days,” Carter said.

As of right now this is a federal investigation headed by the F.B.I. with the Indiana State Police assisting. Investigative efforts will now shift towards answering questions such as a motive behind the shooting and attempting to find justice for Officer Ferency.

“We lost a true public servant today. I don’t just say that as a cliché statement. We owe Greg a debt of gratitude that will likely never be paid,” Carter tearfully said.

A processional for Ferency took place Wednesday afternoon in Terre Haute, leaving from Union Hospital and ending on 7th Street near Regional Hospital. You can view a video of the processional below.

Among the multiple community members in attendance was Wesley Owens, who calls today, a sad day for the community.

“I’m just sad. It just breaks my heart that something like this would happen. I know officers are always out there to protect us and stuff. It just hurts this happened is all,” Owens said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding the shooting:

“The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley. Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”

This is a developing story, mywabashvalley.com will continue to provide more updates as this investigation continues.