A Preview of the Cherry Point Air Show… what you can expect to see

This year’s show features ospreys, fighter jets, some brand new aircraft debuts, and the headliner is the United States Navy Blue Angels.

The show will also include performances from Marine Corp Aircrafts like the USMC F/A-18 and the F-35B Lighting II which can fly faster than the speed of sound.

The audience will see the mini jet known as the JSX-2 which can climb 11-thousand feet in one second.

“We’re actually debuting two new aircrafts this season… the F/A-18E Super Hornet, and the C-130J Super Hercules,” said Major Frank Zastoubil, a left wingman for the Blue Angels.

Officials say many more surprises are in store, and it all leads up to an iconic Blue Angels performance.

Much of the show is dedicated to our active duty military and veterans.

The show Sat. Sep. 25 at 9 am and continues through Sunday at 4pm. Admission is free, but all vehicles will need to register for a free vehicle pass online.