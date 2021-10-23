Annual Beirut Memorial Observance held in Jacksonville 38 years later

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- People gathered to honor fallen service members and survivors at the 38th annual Beirut Memorial Observance which takes place in Jacksonville every year on October 23rd- the day that a suicide bomber struck a Marine Corp Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983.

Beirut Veterans from all over the county come to Jacksonville for the ceremony each year. Tradition holds the Beirut Veterans taking a photo in front of the wall reading, “They came in peace,” to commemorate their fallen brothers.

“It’s hard, this is a hard time for us, but to see some of the faces we haven’t seen in a while…. it brings… you know, we take care of each other,” said Beirut Veteran, Ricky Williams.

The ceremony included a presentation of the colors by the today’s young Marines of First Battalion Eighth Marines who were the very unity hit by the bomb, 38 years ago.

Among speakers, was Brigadier General, Andrew Niebel, Commanding General of Marine Corp Installations East.

“But it wasn’t until I deployed to Afghanistan… as a Battalion Commander… that I really learned what sacrifice meant,” Niebel said in his speech.

Myron Kyle, President of the Beirut Veterans, spoke about the importance of staying connected and reuniting each year at the ceremony.

“And as you can tell, there’s people here from California… Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, things like that… this is the once a year that they can come here and reunite and tell war stories and remember their fallen brothers,” said Kyle.

You can view the full ceremony recording here.