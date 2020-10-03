Beaufort County Combat Veteran pays it forward to local hero

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- A Beaufort County veteran is bringing a community together to thank a police officer, who he says saved his life.

9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada introduces us to Sgt. Brandon Glass, who recalls the Evening that changed his life forever in Afghanistan.

After two tours to the Middle East, and a near death experience, Glass had to undergo 13 surgeries when he returned to the Unite States.

Glass did not only experience injuries, he suffered from PTSD, which led him to become suicidal.

Sgt. Glass says a local hero named Officer William Cyrus with Washington Police saved his life one Evening, when he was ready to end his life. Officer Cyrus spent hours with Glass, listening, and helping him through this dark time. He even offered Glass his personal phone number, and has been checking on him often.

Washington Police Officer William Cyrus and Combat Veteran Brandon Glass

So Sgt. Glass wanted to not only thank Officer Cyrus, but all law enforcement Friday night.

Glass along with his church, and local Beaufort County businesses came together to give Washington Police, Beaufort County Deputies, and dispatchers a free meal, care packages, and coupons for free or discounted goods and services.

Officers getting a free meal from King Chicken restaurant.

Glass hopes to make this an annual community event to show all service members his gratefulness for their selflessness and sacrifice. He also hopes to continue to share his story with other veterans to encourage them to keep living the life they deserve.