Beaufort County health officials moving forward with vaccinations for Group Three

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County health officials are moving forwards with vaccinations and offering the shots to educators and other officials in Group Three.

Worker with the county health department were expecting a shipment of vaccines on Monday. The first people from Group Three to get the shots will be those who work in schools, court systems and other essential government positions.

“I’m thinking 14,000 to 20,000 people that are eligible,” said Beaufort County Health Director James Madson. “I expect a lot of them to not necessarily want the vaccine right now.”

Madson said his team is doing about 500 vaccinations a week. He hopes to increase that to 600 per week around March 9.