Authorities serve warrant on illegal gambling establishment

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an illegal gambling establishment Thursday morning.

The New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant to The Spot located at 1725 Red Robin Lane.

Two men were taken into custody as authorities searched the property. Gambling machines and money were also seized from the location.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says illegal gambling establishments will not be tolerated because they harbor other illegal activity as well like assaults, shootings, and drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the New Bern Police Department, hand delivered warrants to nearly 40 illegal gambling locations to warn them.

Sheriff Hughes says that ‘The Spot’ is the first bust and more will come in the coming days and weeks. He recommends that other illegal gambling businesses shut down operations immediately.

Agencies say this is part of a long investigation. They’ve received help from the community after various complaints.

WNCT’s Kara Gann is on the scene. Stay with 9 On Your Side and WNCT.com for the latest updates.