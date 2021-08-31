Carteret County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of impersonation scam

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent impersonation scam that occurred on Monday, August 31.

Deputies received five complaints from citizens regarding a suspected spam phone call. Officials said the suspect is accused of not only spoofing the Sheriff’s Office main line of (252) 728-8400 but also using the name of an actual deputy.

This is not the first time the caller has identified himself as Lt. Ryan Pittman. In previous years the scammer has left similar messages phone calls be returned urgently for legal matters. The scammer has also gone as far as recording his own personal message on a voice-over-internet line posing as the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the incidents. Chief Detective Jason Wank says, “We know from past events that once the scammer gets a live person on the phone he will use scare tactics in an effort to convince victims to electronically transfer money to take care of some bogus legal matters.”

Sheriff Buck advises “anytime you have any doubt as to the validity of a caller representing themselves to be from a law enforcement agency you can call the law enforcement agency and inquire if your name is associated with a legal issue.