HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Havelock has decided to temporality close City Hall to the public effective Monday.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to conduct business online or by phone.

City officials said, “In order to further protect members of our community from the COVID-19 virus and slow its spread, City of Havelock is temporarily closing City Hall to the public for the next two weeks.”