City of Kinston notifies public of untreated wastewater

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Kinston had a discharge of untreated wastewater on Tuesday, August 11.
The City was made aware of the discharge at 8:20 a.m. and efforts to stop the overflow are continuing at this time.
The untreated wastewater was discharged both on the ground and into the nearby stormwater system leading to surface waters.
The cause of the overflow is a cave in on a 24-inch gravity sewer pipe located adjacent to the Neuse River near Wake Avenue in Kinston.
For more information contact Steve Miller, Asst. Public Services Director with the City of Kinston at 252-939-3282.