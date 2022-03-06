HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The US Coast Guard airlifted an elderly man off a cruise ship near Hatteras Sunday afternoon.

Information is still very limited however, officials from Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic tell 10 On Your Side the operation occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City medevaced the elderly man from the cruise ship Enchantment of the Seas and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The current condition of the man has not been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the operation including possible additional injuries.