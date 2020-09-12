Communication board helps nonverbal kids communicate at playground

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new board at the Town Commons playground allows children to more easily communicate with each other.

The Play Communication Board is a way for nonverbal children to communicate using pictures and symbols.

Children can express how happy they are to be at the park, or tell a friend they want to go down the slide, just by pointing at the board.

It all start with Lena Nazzal’s love and a little boy named Carter.

“I just have always had a passion for children with different abilities, specifically autism,” said Nazzal. “The child that really inspired me to do this is nonverbal.”