Communication board helps nonverbal kids communicate at playground

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new board at the Town Commons playground allows children to more easily communicate with each other.

The Play Communication Board is a way for nonverbal children to communicate using pictures and symbols.

Children can express how happy they are to be at the park, or tell a friend they want to go down the slide, just by pointing at the board.

It all start with Lena Nazzal’s love and a little boy named Carter.

“I just have always had a passion for children with different abilities, specifically autism,” said Nazzal. “The child that really inspired me to do this is nonverbal.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV