Confederate flags put in place then removed of place where monument stood in Virginia

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Confederate flags were put on the ground just hours after a confederate monument was removed outside the Isle of Wight courthouse.

County officials removed the flags and community members say they’re ready to move forward from the situation.

Someone has placed Confederate flags at the site of the former Confederate monument in Isle of Wight County. A viewer sent me a picture they took this morning. The scene was clear yesterday when we were there for an interview. FYI, this is government-owned property. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/iU4nk16b7k — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) May 9, 2021

“The flags were removed because they showed a negative point of view of the county. We closed that chapter and I’m ready to move forward,” said Board of Supervisor Rudolph Jefferson. “There’s plenty more other work to be done in Isle of Wight County.”

The Confederate monument at the Isle of Wight courthouse was moved Saturday morning.

In early April, the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors voted to officially hand over the county’s Confederate monument to county resident Volpe Boykin and his wife.

The statue stood out front the county courthouse for more than 100 years.

County taxpayers paid $32,500 to relocate it from the complex and have it placed on Volpe Boykin’s property along Route 258 in the Walters area of the county. Boykin has said he plans to make it available for anyone who wants to see it.

#BREAKING After 116 years standing tall in front of the @islewightva courthouse…the Confederate Monument is being removed. It's new home will be on private property west of Rt. 258 @WAVY_News https://t.co/DMvHvfPjPs pic.twitter.com/vVpSPB37pJ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 8, 2021

The cost breakdown show it cost $25,000 to remove, relocate and reassemble the monument, $3,000 to $5,000 for the concrete foundation, and $2,500 for installation of an access driveway.

Boykin says he plans to develop an association to maintain the statue at it’s new location so people can continue to visit it in the future.

“This saga is over. It’s over for the betterment of the entire county. We want to move forward with preserving the new monument. What happened out here could’ve been kids, could’ve been someone that opposed the monument and just wanted to cause trouble.”

“The next steps is even though we legally own it, we don’t feel like we own it. We feel like it belongs to all the citizens of the county. Our intention is to make sure it’s preserved in prosperity like we would do any historic artifact that was in danger,” said Boykin.

Isle of Wight NAACP President Valerie Butler said that the move should’ve been done years ago and would have preferred to have a special task force determine the fate of the statue.

“After 116 years, personally I never thought that I would see this monument relocated from courthouse property,” she said.