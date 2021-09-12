Cycling event in New Bern raises $1.3 million for Multiple sclerosis

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern hosted the 33rd annual Bike MS Historic New Bern Ride on Sunday.

Bike MS is an organization that designs cycling ride events as fundraisers for Multiple Sclerosis research. Cyclists of all ages and levels are welcome to join, but they must first raise $300 to qualify.

Bike MS Senior Manager Sammie Ammons explained that the ride is not a race. It’s just a way to come together and raise money for a good cause.

“We promise research investments every year, and it’s a very cool cause,” Ammons said. “We have some local research projects going on with East Carolina and UNC. So just participating in the event, volunteering in it, just getting involved in the mission, however you see fit for what you want to do.”

Participants could choose from different routes ranging from 15 miles up to 100-mile rides. All of the routes started and ended at New Bern’s Union Point Park.

This year there were 1,300 participants who raised $1.3 million for Multiple Sclerosis research. Some riders raised as much as $30,000 for their New Bern ride.