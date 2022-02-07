WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Despite various attempts to make community college free, Democrats are admitting the proposal isn’t going to happen any time soon.

Free community college was part of the initial Build Back Better bill. However, it got cut in later versions.

Now, many Democrats are trying to pass the legislation in pieces. But on Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden told a group of students free community college is not on the table.

“Free community college is no longer part of that package,” Dr. Biden said.

Republicans like Sen. John Cornyn of Texas have no interest in bringing the Build Back Better legislation back, even in pieces.

“I think BBB has died a just and well-deserved death,” Cornyn said.

Dr. Biden says she is disappointed that the community college proposal is not being considered anymore.

“These aren’t just bills or budgets to me, to you, right? We know what they mean for real people. For our students,” Dr. Biden said.

Democrats say even though free community college doesn’t have a path forward now, there are things they can do to make higher education more accessible and affordable. Sen. Mark Warner says he believes lawmakers have work to do when it comes to higher education.

“I think it’s a critical part of our education in this country and I think we need to move to no longer a k-12 system, but a k-14 system,” the Virginia Democrat said.

He’s advocating for student loans to be refinanced.

“We ought to lower student debt interest rates to where mortgage rates are,” Warner said.

Dr. Biden promises the president and Congress will keep working to find solutions.

“You are our greatest resource and our best investment. He will keep fighting for us,” Dr. Biden said.