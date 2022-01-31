Doctors explain why positivity rates among vaccinated individuals may be misleading

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The latest numbers from the state are showing that post-vaccination cases have made up 37-percent of the state’s positive COVID cases, but some local health experts explain that the vaccine is still proving to be very effective at its main purpose, preventing serious illness.

They say, these numbers don’t reflect individuals who have been boosted, who are showing much lower hospitalization rates than those who have not been boosted.

Vice president of affairs at Carolina East, Dr. Ronald may, said, there is a lot of misunderstanding on what is considered fully-vaccinated and what is not. He said, by definition, the state and federal government consider you fully vaccinated if you have had two doses of either Pfizer of Moderna, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson.

He explained a large portion of people testing positive for COVID in the hospital, are there for different reasons, but received a positive test result after being routinely tested for COVID upon admission.

“I think that part of what’s been difficult is the way these numbers have been twisted and turned. Misunderstood. You know, it’s confusing. I mean, it’s very confusing,” said May.

Dr. Paul Cook is a Professor of Medicine at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, as well as the Division Chief of Infectious Disease. He said, most of the vaccinated patients he has seen in the hospital with COVID, are there for different reasons.

As far as the patients that are hospitalized for being severely ill with COVID…”most of those are either unvaccinated not completely vaccinated, or they have some underlying medical condition that they didn’t get a good response to the vaccines.”

In a statement, Vidant Health said that 78-percent of their inpatients with COVID are not fully vaccinated, stating these numbers continue to reflect the vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe illness, stating,

“Vidant Health, like other health systems across the country, has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients driven by the Omicron variant. There are currently 317 inpatients, 248 of which are not fully vaccinated (78%), 60 ICU patients, 52 of which are not fully vaccinated (86.6%) and 40 patients on ventilators, 37 of which are not fully vaccinated (92.5%) across Vidant’s 8 hospitals. Fully vaccinated is defined as those who have completed at least two Moderna or Pfizer shots or one Johnson & Johnson. These numbers reflect what we already know: the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and those around them.”

Dr. May added that none of the patients at CarolinaEast’s ICU over the past several weeks had a booster shot, and only one patient in the ICU who was fully vaccinated, tested positive, but was admitted for reasons other than COVID.