DSS to host Foster Care Month Appreciation Drive-Through

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The month of May is National Foster Care Month, an initiative of the Children’s Bureau, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Each May, the Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) joins in the national effort to recognize the hard work of foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.

As with all public recognitions in 2020, Foster Care Month this year is also facing unique challenges due to the response against the spread of COVID-19.

To still honor foster families while ensuring proper social distancing, Pitt County DSS will be hosting a Foster Care Appreciation Drive Through event.

Foster families licensed with Pitt County DSS, are encouraged to drive through a designated area, where they will receive appreciation gifts and view messages displayed by DSS staff and community volunteers.

The drive-thru event will be held on Saturday, May 30, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at First Free Will Baptist Church • 2426 S. Charles Boulevard, in Greenville.