East Carteret High School speaks on mourning loss of students

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- As communities continue to mourn the loss of those aboard the plane that crashed off the Carteret County Coast on Sunday, East Carteret High School is coping with the internal loss of four of their own.

9 on your Side visited the school and spoke with the East Carteret High School principal, Jay Westbrook, he said this loss is impacting the school community.

Since Hurricane Florence, the Down East area has used the term, “Carteret Strong,” to describe the tightly knit sense of community here in Carteret County. Now that term is once again surfacing all over social media. Principal Westbrook said the acts of kindness and generosity across the area is exactly what Carteret Strong means.

“I don’t think it ever feel the same because of the hurt, and the loss we have of our four Down East boys. I think we’ll be resilient. And we’ll come back again. And it’ll be something great again, I’m not sure what that looks like,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook added that at ECHS, students are so close, you notice who is missing from the cafeteria at lunch, and now, there will forever be four missing faces.

“A lot of these kids went to Atlantic Elementary from Kindergarten to fifth grade, and then moved on to Down East Middle, and now to come over here to East Carteret. So there was 14 in that fifth grade class….and now we have 10,” said Westbrook.

Westbrook said they have been providing counseling and other services to help students and staff that are struggling through this tragedy.

(JAY WESTBROOK- PRINCIPAL OF DOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL)

“Our staff has the hear….has the heart and the ability and the compassion and the love to help all of our students through this the community, you know, we will Band Together, we’ll be there for each other” said Westbrook, “for more intensive situations, we have individual counselors, we have integrated motor mobile crisis. So we have the, for the short term, the ability to meet the needs of our students.”

There was also a vigil in Beaufort on Wednesday night at Ann Street United Methodist Church, where community members gathered for prayer.