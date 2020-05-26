ECU awards full academic scholarships to 4 students from Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Four high school students from Pitt County are among 20 selected for the EC Scholars program at East Carolina University.

The recipients are Toby Bryson, Taylor Cash, Anjalee Hou and Javier Limon.

Bryson is a senior at D.H. Conley High School. He intends to major in nursing. He is the son of Kent and Jennifer Bryson of Greenville.

Cash is a senior at South Central High School. She plans to major in biology and is the daughter of Tracy and Eric Cash of Greenville.

Hou is a senior at J.H. Rose High School. She intends to major in economics and is the daughter of Lien and Philip Hou of Greenville.

Limon, a senior at J.H. Rose High School, plans to major in biology and political science. He is an alternate for the early assurance program in the Brody School of Medicine. He is the son of Francisco Limon and Denisse Rivera.

The EC Scholars program is ECU’s most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award.

It offers students challenging learning and research experiences along with a four-year Honors College scholarship valued at nearly $64,000 that includes a study abroad stipend.

Recipients are recognized for their outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills.

Finalists were selected from a pool of almost 700 applications and took part in a multistep process that included meeting Honors College admissions requirements, a faculty review and Selection Sunday, an interview day where finalists can meet current EC Scholars, alumni and faculty.

This year’s incoming class has an average unweighted GPA of 3.88, an average ACT score of 29 and average combined math/verbal SAT score of 1340.

To learn more about the EC Scholars program, visit ecscholars.ecu.edu.